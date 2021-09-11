Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,991 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

