Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Major Shareholder Sells $300,000,004.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

