Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $3,148,495.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

