Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells 22,324 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64.

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05.

DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

