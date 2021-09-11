Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells 4,276 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

