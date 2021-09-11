Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

