Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Sells $376,025.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

