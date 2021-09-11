Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $222,224.69 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.97. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,645,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,431,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 695.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

