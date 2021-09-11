Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Purchases 134 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Max Vermoken acquired 150 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken purchased 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

SRC opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The company has a market cap of £720.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.72. SigmaRoc plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

