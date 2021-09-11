Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $16.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

