Insider Buying: Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) Insider Buys 763,157 Shares of Stock

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited (ASX:IDZ) insider Wayne Jones bought 763,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,263.14 ($10,902.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Company Profile

Indoor Skydive Australia Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates facilities under the iFly Downunder brand located in Penrith; and the iFLY Gold Coast brand located in Queensland. The company also offers FREAK, a free roam and multiplayer virtual reality experience that offers the user the most cutting edge and real life 4D encounters, as well as provides home delivery services.

