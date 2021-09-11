Insider Buying: Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) Insider Purchases 545,455 Shares of Stock

Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) insider Allan McCallum purchased 545,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.13 ($107,142.95).

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cann Group Company Profile

Cann Group Limited engages in research and development, cultivation and production, manufacturing, clinical evaluation, processing, packaging, and distribution and supply of medicinal cannabis for various diseases and medical conditions in Australia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Bundoora, Australia.

