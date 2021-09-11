Insider Buying: Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) Insider Purchases 545,455 Shares of Stock

Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) insider Allan McCallum purchased 545,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.13 ($107,142.95).
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Cann Group Company Profile
