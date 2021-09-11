Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 159,925 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $59.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inogen by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

