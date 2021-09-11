Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

