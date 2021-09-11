InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $141.36. Approximately 24,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 713,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

