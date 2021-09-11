Inghams Group Limited (ING) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 5th

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Inghams Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.20.
Inghams Group Company Profile
