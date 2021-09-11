Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

