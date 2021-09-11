Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball Sells 2,310 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.