Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $26.17. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 302 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

