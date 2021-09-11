IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $681.61 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.