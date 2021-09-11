ICHI Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00009083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00184622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,694.93 or 1.00148343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.49 or 0.07178797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00885121 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,503,207 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

