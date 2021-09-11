I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $534.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00439629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.92 or 0.01199994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,099,380 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

