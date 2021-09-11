i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

