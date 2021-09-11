Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $149,556.08 and $15,329.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00181643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,327.61 or 0.99885256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.37 or 0.07127348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00863008 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

