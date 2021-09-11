Hycroft Mining (HYMC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hycroft Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 769 3378 3650 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.27%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.46 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.53 billion $198.74 million 1.62

Hycroft Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hycroft Mining rivals beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

