HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

