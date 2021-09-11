Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Up 4.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.75. 67,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,733,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

