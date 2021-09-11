Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $219.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $838.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 843,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.