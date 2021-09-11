Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $219.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $838.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 843,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.