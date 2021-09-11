Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $12.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.