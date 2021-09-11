Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $222.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $192.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hubbell by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

