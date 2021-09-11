HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HP stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

