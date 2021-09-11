Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.
HRL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
