Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

HRL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

