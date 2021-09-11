Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.37. 2,356,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

