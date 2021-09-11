Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.63 billion and the highest is $8.91 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 53.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.37. 2,356,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

