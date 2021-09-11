Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

