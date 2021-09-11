HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 0.3% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.79 and last traded at C$18.73. 15,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 26,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.36 million and a PE ratio of -29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

