Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.