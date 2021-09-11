Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,001 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 921.80 ($12.04). The stock had a trading volume of 267,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,767. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 905.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 863.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

