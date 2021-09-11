HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

