HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.