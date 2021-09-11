HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

XSD stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $207.90.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

