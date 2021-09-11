HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,292 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,594,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOL opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

