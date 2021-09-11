HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $341.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.01 and its 200 day moving average is $324.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

