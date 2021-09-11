HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,323 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $125.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

