HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 565,267 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

