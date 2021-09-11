Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.20 million and the lowest is $344.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,581. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

