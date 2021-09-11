Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 577,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

