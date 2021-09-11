Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $448.90 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00110954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00498931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00020198 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045509 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,904 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

