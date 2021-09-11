Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.15

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

