HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Up to $63.18

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.18, but opened at $65.50. HealthEquity shares last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 1,361 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

